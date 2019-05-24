Middletown Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
860-346-5439
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
491 High Street
Middletown, CT 06457
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Francis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne K. Francis

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Wayne K. Francis Obituary
Francis, Wayne K.
Wayne K. Francis. 58, of Middletown, passed away on Friday (May 17). Son of Theresa Francis and the late Howard Francis. He was employed at Dupli Envelope & Graphics Corporation in Newington. He is survived by two sons Wayne Francis Jr. of Vernon, Joseph Francis of Newington; three brothers Howard Francis of East Haddam, Paul Francis of Suffield, Matthew Francis and his wife Sheryl of Middletown; one sister Debra Fugedi and her husband Louis and two grandchildren. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday (May 29) from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Coughlin - Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Middletown Press on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home
Download Now