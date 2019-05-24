|
|
Francis, Wayne K.
Wayne K. Francis. 58, of Middletown, passed away on Friday (May 17). Son of Theresa Francis and the late Howard Francis. He was employed at Dupli Envelope & Graphics Corporation in Newington. He is survived by two sons Wayne Francis Jr. of Vernon, Joseph Francis of Newington; three brothers Howard Francis of East Haddam, Paul Francis of Suffield, Matthew Francis and his wife Sheryl of Middletown; one sister Debra Fugedi and her husband Louis and two grandchildren. Calling Hours will be held on Wednesday (May 29) from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Coughlin - Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown. Funeral services and burial will be private.
Published in Middletown Press on May 27, 2019