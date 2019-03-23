Battistini, William "Billy"

William (Billy) Battistini, of Middletown, passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 at the age of 82. Billy was born on December 6th, 1936, and grew up in Wilson, Connecticut, where he lived a full childhood, surrounded by an extended family that included many cousins. As a young man, Billy enlisted in the United States Navy and toured the world, an early example of the sacrifice and service to others that his friends and family will remember him for.

Following his career in the Navy, Billy began work at All Gas, where he would spend the next 37 years in faithful employment. One day a young woman named Irene was talking with a friend who also happened to be one of Billy's coworkers. "You should meet this guy," he told Irene, referring to Billy. "You would like him. He's a hard worker. He takes good care of his family." In 1972 Billy and Irene were married. They began a loving companionship that would last 47 years.

The couple moved to Sears Street in Middletown in 1981, where they spent many happy years caring for their dogs and riding horses together. In addition to the quality time he spent with family, Billy also had many friends and personal interests. Always an avid bowler, Billy belonged to four 10-pin bowling leagues in Bloomfield, where he earned a reputation for his skill. He loved to play cards and was partial to the old-time country music of Hank Williams and Johnny Cash. Billy's lifelong loyalty to his Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots was repaid with a string of world championships in recent years.

Later in his life, increasing physical difficulties did not stop him from being around others and living a life he loved. A beloved regular of the Cromwell Senior Center, Billy enjoyed regular card games, pool, and Wii bowling tournaments. While Billy loved the games and events at the senior center, his connections with others there were what he treasured most. His friend Karen, who referred to him as "Uncle Billy," was particularly dear to him.

In fact, many people in Billy's life affectionately referred to him as "Uncle Billy." "He wanted to be everyone's uncle, everyone's father," recalls Irene. "He just cared for everybody." Billy's friends and family will remember him as an incredibly humble, kind, and loyal person who always put others before himself and who always had a warm smile on his face. "Billy always wanted everyone around him to be happy," Irene remembers. A good friend of Billy's once observed, "If more people had a mind like Billy, this world would be a better place."

Even as he experienced declining health in his later years, Billy maintained an attitude of thankfulness for everything he had. Each evening, he and Irene would offer prayers of gratitude for the blessings they had received that day.

Billy is predeceased by three brothers – Donald, Archie and Richie. He is survived by his wife, Irene Battistini, and several cousins. A celebration of Billy's life will be announced soon. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Cromwell Senior Center, 41 West St., Cromwell, CT 06416 in thanksgiving for all they gave to Billy. The Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown is in charge of arrangements.