IN LOVING MEMORY OF BYRD, WILLIAM SR. "BEE" 08/25/1935 - 05/29/2016 It's been three years now... For someone who meant so much and loved by all he knew; who left behind a trail of tears and precious memories, too. We loved the sunshine in his smile and kindness in his heart. He's always in our thoughts despite how far we're apart. For he was someone wonderful, and words just can't convey, how much we wish that he was here once more, with us today. We love and miss you. Your loving Wife & Family Published in Middletown Press on May 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary