Jansak Sr., William E.

William E. Jansak Sr., "Bill," "Birdie," "Birdman," 59, died unexpectedly on Thursday evening May 21, 2020 in Ludlow, Vermont. He was born June 3, 1960 in Middletown, Connecticut the son of Richard and Mary Ann (Starr) Jansak. He attended elementary schools in Connecticut and graduated from Vinal Regional Technical High School specializing in carpentry.

He served in the United States Navy for 20 years as an Instrument Calibration Specialist, serving during Operation Desert Storm in Iraq.

After retiring from the Navy he lived in Proctorsville, Vermont working for the Town of Cavendish at the Transfer Station and in the town cemeteries. He also worked as a builder and did odd jobs in the area for many years and worked part-time at the Adams Funeral Homes in Ludlow and Chester, Vt.

Bill enjoyed hunting and fishing and all types of woodworking.

He is survived by his mother Mary Ann, his wife Merlie (Grande) Jansak; two sons, William Jansak Jr. and Michael Tyus, daughter Marylynn Morales; two grandchildren, Fernando, and Mariana and his 3rd grandchild on the way William the Third is due Jul. 25, 2020. Two brothers, Peter and Raymond, one sister Patricia, Aunt Joan Jansak and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Due to covid-19 a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont is assisting with arrangements



