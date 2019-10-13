|
|
Wolf, William Frederick
William Frederick Wolf – Bill, born January 15, 1958, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on September 11, 2019, from complications with heart surgery in Huntsville Hospital, Huntsville, Alabama.
Bill was the son of Jack and Dorothy Wolf and the third of eight children. Bill is survived by his mother Dorothy Wolf, sisters, Susan Anderson (Gary), Cathy O' Hearn (Marvin), Sharon Wolf and Heidi Bystrek (Edward). Brothers, Thomas Wolf, Robert Wolf, and Rick Wolf (Dori), along with 16 nieces and nephews and 12 great-nieces and nephews.
Bill will be missed by his extended southern family and friends. Especially BJ Brown, Cravens and Ace Gibbs, Kathy Tribbles and all at River Pine Farm, Huntsville, Alabama.
Bill was a 1976 graduate of East Hampton High School, East Hampton Connecticut and then began his lifelong career and true calling as a horseman. Bill taught horsemanship to students of all ages in Tennessee and Alabama for close to 40 years. As a member of the Alabama Hunter Jumper Association Bill was involved with clinics and horse show judging.
A memorial service is planned for October 5, 2019, for Bill's friends and professional family at Brownland Farm, Franklin, Tennessee. A memorial service for family and friends in Connecticut will take place at St Patrick's Church, East Hampton, Connecticut on October 26, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. with a Mass at 11:00 a.m.
Bill was an advocate for all animals and nature. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of the giver's choice or to: Huntsville Animal Shelter, 4950 Triana Blvd. SW, Huntsville, AL 35805.
Published in Middletown Press on Oct. 17, 2019