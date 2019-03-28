Middletown Press Obituaries
William Williams
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
William "Bill" G. Williams, 90, of Portland, husband of the late Shirley (Frost) Williams, died Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital. He was born in Millinocket, ME, the son of the late Percy Williams and Catherine (McGinn) Williams-White. Bill served with the US Army and prior to his retirement, he was a cutter grinder with Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, Middletown. He is survived by his daughter, April Lentini of SC; sister, Maxine Gallo of Southington; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Gerald Williams; and a half brother, James White. Funeral services will be held Monday (April 1st) at 11 a.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial with military honors will be in the State Veterans' Cemetery, Middletown. Memorial donations may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489 or the Weiss Hospice Unit, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
www.biegafuneralhome.com
Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 28, 2019
