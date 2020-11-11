Delehanty, Sr., William J.
William John Delehanty, Sr., 94 of Hadlyme, CT, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on November 9, 2020 after battling pneumonia. He was born June 16, 1926 in NYC, the son of the late Pauline (Palmer) Delehanty Jahelka. William (Bill) was a graduate of Nathan Hale-Ray High School Class of 1944 and the University of Connecticut Class of 1952. Bill retired from Southern New England Telephone Company as an Engineer after 35 years of service. Bill was a veteran of WWII as a proud member of the U.S. Amy Air Corps, serving from 1944-1946. He was a Flight Engineer at age 18, training on B-17 planes and later flying B-25 aircrafts. Bill was very active in the Lions Clubs International Foundation, where he served as District Governor and chaired several committees in the course of almost 60 years as a member. Through his work as a Lion, Bill received many honors including the prestigious Melvin Jones Fellow award, as well as the Knight of the Blind award through the Connecticut Lions Eye Research Foundation. Among his many volunteer activities at the local level, Bill served the Town of East Haddam as Chairman of the East Haddam Board of Education and Secretary of the Elementary School Building Committee. At one time, Bill had served as President of the Moodus Drum and Fife Corps. Bill also assisted with Meals on Wheels during his retirement years, delivering meals with his wife well into their 70's. Bill was also a 50-year member of BPOE and American Legion Baron-Smith-Golec Post 156 in Moodus, CT. Besides his loving wife, Celia, of 72 years, he is survived and will be greatly missed by his children and their spouses: Eileen Trautner and her husband, Steven, of East Haddam, CT; William Delehanty (and his late wife, Margaret) of Bonita Springs, FL; Joseph Delehanty and his wife, Wendy, of Crewe, VA; Patricia Harvitt and her husband, Eric, of Warren, NJ; Pauline Mazzotta and her husband, Glenn, of Irasburg, VT; and former daughter-in-law, Susan Savitt and Norman Schulkin. Bill is also survived by 11 incredible grandchildren and 10 cherished great-grandchildren. Bill was predeceased by his sister, Pauline Jahelka, and parents, Pauline and Joe Jahelka, all of Hadlyme, CT. A private funeral service will take place for the immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Novinski Brothers American Legion Scholarship Fund at The American Legion Baron-Smith-Golec Post 156, P.O. Box 100, Moodus, CT 06469. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit www.biegafuneralhome.com
.
Bill Delehanty had "a life well lived with love of family and service to others."