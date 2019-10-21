|
Pytlik, Sr., William J.
William J. Pytlik, Sr. (Willie), 92, of Higganum, husband of Eleanor (German) Pytlik, passed peacefully Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital, encircled with love by his family. He was born in Middletown, son of the late Bernard and Marie (Peck) Pytlik. Bill was a veteran serving with the U.S. Army. Prior to his retirement, he owned and operated Higganum Oil Company and Higganum Hardware. Bill was a lifetime member of Haddam Volunteer Fire Department. Upon retiring, they relocated to New Hampshire and later returned to Higganum to be near family. Bill was a man of integrity with a most generous heart, always thinking of and putting the needs of others before his own. He was a prideful man, proud of his Czech heritage, he instilled the importance of unconditional love and a sense of family to all his children. William is survived by his wife Eleanor, along with his six children: William J. Pytlik, Jr. (Renee), Steven Pytlik (Donna), Barbara Pytlik, Donna D'Amico (late Stephan), Jodie Kyle (Bob), Jo-Ann (Jeff). Grandchildren, Melanie Ritter (Rawn), Farrah Parkins (Kelly), Breanne Pytlik (John) Will Pytlik III, Seth Kyle (Lisa), Lukas Kyle (Rachel), Kody Kyle, Jamie and Maggie Pytlik, Dan and Greg Bibisi. Great-grandchildren, Regan Ritter (Jamison), Adelina and Esme Kyle, Reece and Gina Kyle and Kinsley Kurek. He is also survived by his second family, Jeffrey German (LeeAnn), Cynthia Stevens (late Michael), Susan Scovill (Arthur). Grandchildren, Kelly Haeckel (Stephen), Elizabeth Hurd (Kyle) Tyler Scovill (Gillian), Robert German (Stephanie), Daniel German. Great-grandchildren, Landon Haeckel, Axel and Isla German and Hudson Hurd. Bill Also leaves his former wife and lifelong friend of his heart, Margaret (Pytlik) Kmietek (Henry) and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Bernard and Charles Pytlik; sister, Helen Carlson; niece, Trudy Carlson; nephew, Gary Pytlik; and very special sister-in-law, Mary Pytlik. A gathering to share memories and celebrate Bill's life will be held at the Haddam Firehouse, 439 Saybrook Rd., Higganum on Friday evening November 15th at 6:00 p.m. Those who wish, may make memorial donations in Bill's name to Weiss Hospice Unit, c/o Dept. of Philanthropy, 28 Crescent St., Middletown, CT 06457. To share memories or express condolences online, please visit
