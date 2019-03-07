Sneed, Jr., William L.

William Lee Sneed, Jr., 84, of Middletown, husband of the late Barbara (Steele) Sneed, passed away at home with family by his side on Friday, March 1, 2019. Born in Middletown, he was the son of the late William, Sr. and Christianity (Logan) Sneed.

Bill lived in Middletown all of his life. He graduated Middletown High School where he excelled in football, basketball and track and field. He went on to attend Lincoln University. Bill served in the United States Air Force in the Korean Conflict.

Bill worked as Director of Human Resources for the City of Middletown for many years retiring in 1996 and also worked at Aetna for several years. He served as a Commissioner for the Middletown Housing Authority, member of the Salvation Army Advisory Board and served on various other committees and boards in Middletown. In his spare time, Bill enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

Bill is survived by five daughters, Dawn Sneed (Edward Rankins) of Middletown, Sandra Sneed of Middletown, Karen Jones (Keith Jones) of Raymond, NH, Chyvonne Sneed of Middletown and Kimberly Sneed of Portland; a sister, Edith S. Barnes of Mesa, AZ; a brother, Richard Sneed of Middletown; four grandchildren, Briana Sneed, Tyler Jones, Kelsey Jones and Ashley Jones; several nieces and nephews and his two four legged grandkids, Mack and Man.

Along with his wife and parents, Bill was predeceased by his sister, Katherine Ezell.

Funeral services will be held on MONDAY, March 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Cross Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 440 West Street, Middletown. Because of weather, burial will be at a later date in Indian Hill Cemetery. Family and friends may call on MONDAY morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's memory may be made to the .