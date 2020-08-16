1/
William Lee Jr.
Lee, Jr., William
William Lee, Jr., 81, a longtime resident of Middletown, passed away (August 12, 2020) peacefully with his family by his side. He was retired from Pratt & Whitney. He enjoyed deep sea fishing, photography, blue grass festivals and beer among other activities. He was predeceased by his wife, Cynthia Lee and son Christopher Lee. He is survived by his son, Brian Lee of Portland, CT; grandson, John Williams of Middletown, CT; sister, Carol Lee of Old Lyme, CT, and several grandchildren and great-grandchild. No memorial services have been planned at this time.

Published in Middletown Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
