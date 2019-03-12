Dowling, Jr., William P.

William P. Dowling, Jr., 77, of Niantic, died Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Gladeview Health Care, Old Saybrook, CT. He was born in Middletown, the son of the late William P. Sr. and Helen (Moskal) Dowling. Bill served in the US Navy, was a business owner in Middletown, and retired as a laborer with Local 611 Laborers' Union. Bill also worked as an Equipment Operator with the Electrical workers' Union before finally retiring to Florida. He later returned to Niantic in 2008 to be closer to family. He was a member of the Benevolent Protective Order of the Elks. He is survived by his sons, William Dowling III and his wife Kathy of Watertown, Dion Dowling and his wife Tara Lee, David Dowling and his wife Julie, and Patrick Dowling, all of Niantic; daughter, Tara Anne Dowling and her husband Richard Davis, of RI; brother, James Dowling of Middlefield; and eleven grandchildren. The family would like to publicly thank and recognize the staff at both Masonicare Home Hospice and Gladeview for their expert and compassionate care. Friends may visit with his family on Thursday (Mar. 14th) from 5 to 7 p.m. at Biega Funeral Home, 3 Silver St., Middletown. Burial at the State Veterans' Cemetery will be at the convenience of his family. Those who wish may send memorial contributions to St. Vincent DePaul center in Middletown at www.svdmiddletown.org/donate/ To share memories or express condolences online, please visit

