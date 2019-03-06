McInerney, William R.

William R. McInerney, 64, of Middletown, beloved husband of Susan Asermly, passed away suddenly on Monday, March 4th. Born on May 14, 1954 in Middletown, he was the son of Charles McInerney and the late Margaret (Tolette) McInerney. William, better known as "Billy Mac," was a firefighter for Middletown where he served for over 30 years. Billy was a Fire Service Historian throughout his life, fixing old fire trucks and apparatus. Billy was a trustee of the Connecticut Firemen's Historical Society. He was a jack of all trades and a master of all. Sometimes a man of very few words, but he was always listening. We will love and miss you Billy Mac.

Besides his father and wife he is survived by a daughter, Lindsey McInerney, a sister and brother-in-law Judy and Charlie Cecchini, a niece, Erin Cecchini, two step-sons, Donald and Derek Anderson, two step-daughters, Taylor DiDominiscis and Chelsea Asermly.

The funeral will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. in St. Pius X church Middletown. Burial will be in the family plot in Minor Cemetery, Middletown. Friends may call at the Coughlin-Lastrina Funeral Home, 491 High St., Middletown on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.

Those who wish may make donations to the Connecticut Firemen's Historical Society, 230 Pine St., Manchester, CT 06040. Published in Middletown Press on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary