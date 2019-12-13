|
|
Schneider, William T. "Duke"
William T. "Duke" Schneider, 64, passed away on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Middlesex Hospital after a lengthy illness. Born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on December 6, 1955, he was the son of the late William T. and Elizabeth (Walsh) Schneider. He had resided in Meriden for most of his life. Duke was a tool and dye maker by trade. He was an avid New York Yankees and Giants fan. He enjoyed golfing, bowling and watching his grandchildren play sports. Duke loved Led Zeppelin.
He is survived by his two daughters, Suzanne Benigni and her husband John and Christine Koch and her husband Kevin; his six grandchildren, Avery, Rylie, Brady and Koby Benigni and Henry and Ben Koch; and his five siblings, Floyd Crawford, Audrey Riley, Beverley Ranno, Janice Stiegler and Karen Bergeron. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews and his dear friends, Charlie and Jimmy. He was predeceased by his sister, Kathryn Dudzik.
All services will be private at the family's discretion. Should friends desire, contributions in Duke's memory may be made to the American Liver Foundation, 127 Washington Ave. #9, North Haven, CT 06473. For online condolences, please visit jferryfh.com
Published in Middletown Press on Dec. 14, 2019