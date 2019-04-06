Hugee, Willie C.

Willie Clau Hugee, 78, of Middletown, beloved husband of Ada (Johnson) Hugee for fifty-two years, passed away on April 2, 2019 at Middlesex Health. Born in Pamplico, South Carolina, he was the son of the late Boston and Lottie "Levia" (Hyman) Hugee.

Willie lived in Middletown most of his life and was a member of The House Of God Church where he held many positions. He was employed at Cromwell Concrete for many years. Willie loved to grocery shop and was always willing to help anyone whenever he could. He enjoyed his last days with the newest edition, DJ to the family. Willie will be remembered as the church going family man that he was.

Along with his wife, Willie is survived by his son, James E. Johnson and his wife, Carolyn of Millen, GA; his daughter, Christine Hugee of Middletown; three brothers, Horace Hugee and Nathaniel "Jobie" Hugee, both of Pamplico, SC and Boston "BJ" Gibbs of DE; two sisters, Delois Hugee of New York, NY and Eloise Hines of Florence, SC; two grandchildren, Christina Johnson and Christopher Johnson; three great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Willie was predeceased by his daughter, Willie Mae Hugee; stepson, Robert Wright and a sister, Girlie Mae Hugee Anthony.

Funeral services will be held on April 10 at 11:00 a.m. at The House of God Church, 217 East Main Street, Middletown. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. Family and friends may call on Wednesday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at church.