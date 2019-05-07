Walton, Willie

Mr. Willie James Walton was born on May 8, 1940 in Eufaula, Alabama. He was preceded in death by his mother, Evie Green. Willie was a longtime member of Shiloh Baptist Church in Middletown, CT, where he was a member of the Men's Choir. He also served as a Trustee and Deacon. He also revitalized and reactivated the Middlesex Chapter of NAACP, served as its president. He retired from Pratt & Whitney Air Craft after 38 years. He then returned to his hometown of Eufaula, Alabama where he served on the zoning board and became a Deacon at Zion Baptist Church, where his Mother was a founding member. Willie leaves behind: his wife of 22 years Linda Walton; his children: Vito Walton (Karen) of Middletown, CT, Stephen Walton (Simone Morris) of Norwalk, CT, Tracy Hopkins of Palm Harbor, FL, Felicia Walton of Eufaula, AL, Justin Sweet of Middletown, CT, Travis Cokley of Eufaula, AL, Al France (Chernita) of Dothan, AL, Chermaer Cokley of Phoenix City, AL; sisters Juanita Morring (Charles) and Pearl Lassiter, and a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Published in Middletown Press on May 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary