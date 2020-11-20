Dooley, Winifred
Win Dooley who passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 was born on St. Patricks day 1931 in Worcester, Mass. The first of three children to Annie Bushway Stowell and Richard Stowell. She was soon joined by her sister Joan and brother Richard.
Win was competitive and smart, a longtime member of Mensa International, she was the first female stockbroker at Payne Weber in Worcester and later went on to manage many banks and law offices in Hartford, Connecticut.
Win loved gardening barefoot, creating beautiful backyard retreats full of colorful flowers, rock walls and vegetable gardens. A self-taught pianist, she later learned to read sheet music and her signature tune was "Fur Elise"
Win was an accomplished artist and participated in many artshows in New Hampshire and Connecticut which lead to many commissions for portraits and landscapes.
She loved her Newfies and is reunited with Crunch, Dusty and Dooley. She was preceded in death by her husband John George, Jr., and her husband John Dooley, her grandson Benjamin Harrison, her sister Joan and Joan's son Walter Beahn.
She is survived by her brother Richard Stowell of Uxbridge, Mass, and her four daughters and their families, Linda George of Butte, Amy Lockmer of Helena, Win Dooley of Libby in Montana and Jo-Ann Dooley of Colchester, CT.
We would like to thank the amazing staff at Copper Ridge for their care and enormous bravery on the front lines of the Covid 19 battle.
A private family ceremony will be planned at a later date.
Axelson Funeral and Cremation Services has been privileged to care for Win and her family.