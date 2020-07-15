Abdus-Salaam, Yusuf

Yusuf Abdus-Salaam, 65, of Cromwell, CT, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family. Yusuf was born on September 22, 1954, in Hartford, CT, the oldest of seven children.

Yusuf is survived by his mother Shirley, wife Shanda, daughters Ascher'D & Kedeja, sons Ahmad, Malik, and Desmond. He came from a big family and he is also survived by brothers Calvin, Sean, Quan, sister Yolande, two loving grandchildren Azzure and Zariah, nieces, nephews, and extended family. Yusuf was an honorable and respected man, a loving and protective father, a loyal partner, a husband, grandfather, mentor, and friend to many.

Yusuf loved to learn, especially teaching black children how to read. He was a respected entrepreneur, a business owner, and a publicist for over 45 years. He spent his free time nurturing his young sons, playing chess, and outside gardening with his partner.

He is finally resting after working so hard in his life.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store