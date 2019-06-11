Middletown Press Obituaries
D'ANGELO FUNERAL HOME
22 S MAIN ST
Middletown, CT 06457-3631
(860) 347-0752
Ziccardi Sue Obituary
Sue, Ziccardi
Sue Ziccardi, age 101, of Middletown, CT, passed away peacefully at Water's Edge Center for Health and Rehabilitation on June 8, 2019. Sue was born in Bronx, New York on August 15, 1917; the eldest daughter of Joseph and Libra Ziccardi. She was one of seven children. Sue was predeceased by her brothers, Tony, Dom, and Johnny, and by her sisters, Marion and Gloria. She is survived by her youngest brother Frank Ziccardi of Middletown. Sue leaves behind family and friends who loved her dearly. She loved spending time with them and traveled to Australia, California, Florida, Italy, and New York to visit and attend family events. Sue was a devoted and kind woman and was an avid Yankee fan. She proudly worked for the New York Public School System before retiring to Connecticut. Guests are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Pius X Church, 310 Westfield Street, Middletown, on Friday, June 14th at 10:00 a.m. Sue will be buried in Woodlawn Cemetery, Bronx, New York with her parents and sisters. D'Angelo Funeral Home will handle the arrangements. The family would like to thank the staff at Water's Edge Center for their care and kindness to the Ziccardi family.
Published in Middletown Press on June 12, 2019
