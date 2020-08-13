1/1
Anita Louise (Capece) Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anita Louise Capece Tucker was born August 12, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Anthony Peter Capece and Josephine Marcella Kocay.

She spent much of her childhood in Hyattsville, MD, graduating from Hyattsville High School in 1951. After graduation she went to work as a secretary for the National Production Authority and the National Accounting Office where early in her career she was cited as an outstanding employee. In 1953 she married Ronald B. Tucker who became a successful Real Estate broker and appraiser.

She took 16 years off to raise her two children Deborah and Mark in Brock Hall Estates, Upper Marlboro, MD. Anita resumed her work life as Office Manager for the Prince Georges County office of Consumer Protection and moved on to become the Office Manager for the Direct Selling Association in Washington, D.C.

After finishing an Associates Degree in Business Administration at Prince George's Community College she was elevated to the Vice President of Meetings and Executive Education. She created and managed highly successful Annual Meetings and Educational Seminars all over the US while mentoring a team of future Association Executives and Meeting Planners. Anita was also a US delegate to the Berlin, Germany and Sydney, Australia World Direct Selling Association Meetings.

She retired from DSA in 1998. Shortly after retiring Anita and Ron moved to Spring Mill, Middletown, DE, and the lifelong Patriot emerged serving as an officer of the First State Patriots, participating in the September 12, 2009, March on Washington D.C., and manning booths at State Fair and parades. She served as the District 8 Chair of the DE Republican Party.

She found great joy in sharing her love of country especially with young people. Anita is survived by her husband of 67 years Ron, daughter Deborah (George Bryan) Tucker of Frederica, DE, son Mark (Susanne) Tucker of Green Lane, PA, granddaughter Kristen (Dave) Burger of Sellersville, PA, grandson Travis Tucker of Berryville, VA and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Heeter of Mechanicsburg, PA. Anita was to family, friends and associates a kind, thoughtful, very caring and loving lady. There was never a defined line where family and friends were concerned. To her everyone was family. She will be sorely missed. May she rest in God's peace.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Aug. 13 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
August 12, 2020
I am so sadden to hear about Anita. I am truly blessed that I was able to see both of you before your move. My prayers and thoughts are with you Ron and your family. May she Rest In Peace.
Sandy Maguire
Neighbor
August 12, 2020
Anita and Ron lived across the street from me in Spring Mill. They welcomed me to the neighborhood and maintained a warm friendship through the years. Anita will be missed. Condolences to Ron and the family.
Brian Corbishley
Neighbor
August 12, 2020
Sincere condolences to Ron and all of Anita's family and friends. She was a bright, articulate person. She was active politically and in the community and worked for the causes she believed in. She will be missed,
Richard Rausch
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved