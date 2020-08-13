Anita Louise Capece Tucker was born August 12, 1933, in Chicago, IL, to Anthony Peter Capece and Josephine Marcella Kocay.



She spent much of her childhood in Hyattsville, MD, graduating from Hyattsville High School in 1951. After graduation she went to work as a secretary for the National Production Authority and the National Accounting Office where early in her career she was cited as an outstanding employee. In 1953 she married Ronald B. Tucker who became a successful Real Estate broker and appraiser.



She took 16 years off to raise her two children Deborah and Mark in Brock Hall Estates, Upper Marlboro, MD. Anita resumed her work life as Office Manager for the Prince Georges County office of Consumer Protection and moved on to become the Office Manager for the Direct Selling Association in Washington, D.C.



After finishing an Associates Degree in Business Administration at Prince George's Community College she was elevated to the Vice President of Meetings and Executive Education. She created and managed highly successful Annual Meetings and Educational Seminars all over the US while mentoring a team of future Association Executives and Meeting Planners. Anita was also a US delegate to the Berlin, Germany and Sydney, Australia World Direct Selling Association Meetings.



She retired from DSA in 1998. Shortly after retiring Anita and Ron moved to Spring Mill, Middletown, DE, and the lifelong Patriot emerged serving as an officer of the First State Patriots, participating in the September 12, 2009, March on Washington D.C., and manning booths at State Fair and parades. She served as the District 8 Chair of the DE Republican Party.



She found great joy in sharing her love of country especially with young people. Anita is survived by her husband of 67 years Ron, daughter Deborah (George Bryan) Tucker of Frederica, DE, son Mark (Susanne) Tucker of Green Lane, PA, granddaughter Kristen (Dave) Burger of Sellersville, PA, grandson Travis Tucker of Berryville, VA and several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her sister, Barbara Heeter of Mechanicsburg, PA. Anita was to family, friends and associates a kind, thoughtful, very caring and loving lady. There was never a defined line where family and friends were concerned. To her everyone was family. She will be sorely missed. May she rest in God's peace.



