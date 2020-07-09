Ann Bradford Sherlock, 61, passed away peacefully while surrounded by loving family on Wednesday, July 1, 2020.



Ann was born in Wilmington on November 28, 1958, daughter of the late Curtis Kirk and Betty Bradford (Ford) Schell, and raised in Hockessin. She was a graduate of A.I. duPont High School, where she participated in the marching band, and received her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from Wilmington University. Ann was a caring and dedicated school counselor with the Appoquinimink School District, where she was admired by her fellow staff members. Ann loved helping many families during her career and retired in 2019 after 26 years.



In her leisure time, Ann loved the beach, enjoyed reading and traveling. She had many fond memories of summers spent in New England during her youth. She also had an interest in hummingbirds and enjoyed watching them form her backyard. Ann was completely and wholeheartedly devoted to her daughter and grandson.



Ann will be dearly missed by her husband of 12 years, Walter L. Sherlock III; her daughter, Kylie Lehman; and her grandson, Kolby Riley. She also leaves her sisters, Sally Baker (Fred), Kirsten LeGates (Kevin) and Martha Soots; her brother, Bradford Schell; her nieces and nephews.



In keeping with current directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, a private service with family will take place.

A public service to celebrate Ann's life will be held in the future once restrictions are rescinded.



Ann was a passionate advocate for her grandson's education. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the Kolby Riley Education Fund, payable to Merrill Lynch, 18949 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971.



