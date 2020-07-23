Anthony A. Mellone, age 93, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, on April 28, 1927, he was a son of the late Pietro and Mary (Borelli) Mellone. Anthony was a graduate of South Philadelphia High School, class of 1944. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during World War II. Anthony worked as a Purchasing Agent for Otis Elevator Company in Philadelphia for 38 years, retiring in 1992. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing in the Men's Senior Golf League at Frog Hollow Golf Course and overall was an avid sports fan, particularly a super fan of his beloved Philadelphia Eagles. Anthony always saw the glass half full and had a wonderful sense of humor. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He was a loving Husband who didn't know how to live without his wife, Carolyn, of 67 years who recently passed away on May 24, 2020. His second greatest love was to be a good Father in every sense of the word to his daughter, Stephanie. Regardless of how many years passed she would always be "Daddy's Little Girl". He loved his son-in-law, Russ, who was like a son to him and a best friend. Lastly, he took pride in being the best Grandpop to his 4 Golden furbabies, Tucker, Pickles, Thor and Paxton, who also preceded him in death.
In addition to his parents and wife, Anthony was preceded in death by his brother, John Mellone of Havertown, PA. He is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Bialecki and son-in-law, Dr. Russell A. Bialecki.
A service and burial were held at Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anthony's memory to American Cancer Society
, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.