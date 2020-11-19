1/1
Barbara Jean "Barb" Lloyd
1939 - 2020
Barbara Jean "Barb" Lloyd, age 81, of Middletown, DE, passed away on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Born in Newark, DE on June 20, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Medford E. and Edna Irene (Biddle) Austin, Sr. Barb attended for 12 years and was a graduate of Middletown High School. She worked as the secretary for Kip DuPont retiring after 25 years Summit Aviation. In her spare time, Barb enjoyed bowling and tending to her cats.

In addition to her parents, Barb was preceded in death by her sister, Sharon Jackson. She is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, Joseph "Joe" Lloyd; children, Michelle Adams and Jay Pleasanton (Cheryl); grandson, Jason Adams (Laura); great grandchildren, Olivia Adams and George Adams; stepson, Bill Lloyd; step grandson, B.J. Lloyd; siblings, Eugene Austin (Donna) and Sandra Reynolds (Dwight); brother-in-law, Dave Jackson; and special feline companions, Squirt and Bruce.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 am until 12 noon on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a funeral service will begin at 12 noon. Interment will follow in St. Georges Cemetery, St. Georges, DE. Face masks will be required for all in attendance.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Barb's memory to Season's Hospice, 220 Continental Drive, Ste. 101, Newark, DE 19713.

Published in Middletown Transcript from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, 2020.
