Barry L. Griffen
Barry L. Griffen, 68 went home to be with the Lord, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home, on Sunday, November 8, 2020.

The son of Robert and Betty Griffen of West Springfield, PA, he graduated from Northwestern High School. He was a 1973 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was employed by ISE America Inc., Galena, MD for 34 years and for the past 18 years he was the General Manager of the Maryland Division. He had previously worked for Wenger Feed Mill, Rheems, PA and Noonan Engineering of York, PA.

Barry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he loved spending time with his wife of 43 years, Susan, his three sons, their wives and his seven beloved grandchildren.

He was a member of Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church in Galena, MD, where he enjoyed singing. He was also a member and past president of the Maryland Egg Council. Barry was active in the Manheim, PA Youth Soccer League as a coach and referee. He was an avid golfer and an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed making furniture.

He was predeceased by his father, Robert Griffen.

He is survived by his mother Betty, his wife Susan, three sons; Eric and wife Kimberly of Marietta, PA, their children; Jared, Maia and Leah; Jonathan and wife Jennifer of Eden Prairie, MN their son Henry; and Todd and wife Stephanie of East Petersburg, PA and their children: McKenna, Brynlee and Lucas; four sisters, Pam Luker, Cheryl Hall, Jill O'Brien, Sue Brown; and a brother Howard.

A memorial service will be held at Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church, Galena, MD, for immediate family only. The service will be live streamed on the church website, www.esbbc.org at 11 am on Monday, November 16, for those who wish to view the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Rd., Newark, DE 19713 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617

Arrangements by Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech

Published in Middletown Transcript from Nov. 12 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Service
11:00 AM
www.esbbc.org
Galena Funeral Home
118 West Cross Street
Galena, MD 21635
(410) 648-5338
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
November 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences go out to the whole Griffen family. May you find peace and comfort in this time of loss.
Dave Gantz and family
Friend
November 10, 2020
Our hearts hurt for the Griffen Family. We are praying for you all. Wish we could be there to comfort you and just hold your hands and give you hugs. God's comfort for all of you. Ken and Linda Thompson
Ken and Linda Thompson
Friend
