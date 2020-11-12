Barry L. Griffen, 68 went home to be with the Lord, peacefully, surrounded by his family, at home, on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
The son of Robert and Betty Griffen of West Springfield, PA, he graduated from Northwestern High School. He was a 1973 graduate of Pennsylvania State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. He was employed by ISE America Inc., Galena, MD for 34 years and for the past 18 years he was the General Manager of the Maryland Division. He had previously worked for Wenger Feed Mill, Rheems, PA and Noonan Engineering of York, PA.
Barry was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, he loved spending time with his wife of 43 years, Susan, his three sons, their wives and his seven beloved grandchildren.
He was a member of Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church in Galena, MD, where he enjoyed singing. He was also a member and past president of the Maryland Egg Council. Barry was active in the Manheim, PA Youth Soccer League as a coach and referee. He was an avid golfer and an accomplished woodworker and enjoyed making furniture.
He was predeceased by his father, Robert Griffen.
He is survived by his mother Betty, his wife Susan, three sons; Eric and wife Kimberly of Marietta, PA, their children; Jared, Maia and Leah; Jonathan and wife Jennifer of Eden Prairie, MN their son Henry; and Todd and wife Stephanie of East Petersburg, PA and their children: McKenna, Brynlee and Lucas; four sisters, Pam Luker, Cheryl Hall, Jill O'Brien, Sue Brown; and a brother Howard.
A memorial service will be held at Eastern Shore Bible Baptist Church, Galena, MD, for immediate family only. The service will be live streamed on the church website, www.esbbc.org
at 11 am on Monday, November 16, for those who wish to view the service.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute, 4701 Ogletown-Stanton Rd., Newark, DE 19713 or Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Dr., Centreville, MD 21617
