Betty Jean Shallcross (née Johnson), 74, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 30, 2020.
Betty was born on January 8, 1946 in Elkton, MD to Oliver and Virginia Johnson. She was a graduate of Elkton High School, where she was a majorette and received a scholarship to Goldey-Beacom College. After college graduation, she travelled throughout Europe before returning home and going to work at DuPont until 1976. On November 6, 1971, she married Thomas Shallcross and together they made their home in Middletown while raising two sons, Christopher and Michael.
After the passing of her father in 1975, Betty was inspired to join the American Cancer Society
where she served as a volunteer, event organizer, and fundraiser throughout the 1980's. In 1991, she earned her real estate license and remained an active agent until her retirement in July 2020. Her 30 years of experience not only gave her an immense knowledge of real estate but also the history of Middletown and its residents. She enjoyed playing the piano, driving her 1972 Chevelle SS, socializing with friends and members of the Delaware Street Rods. Being surrounded by family brought her the most joy, especially spending time with her three granddaughters.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Virginia and her sister-in-law, Carolyn. She is survived by her husband, Thomas, two sons, Christopher (Karen) and Michael (Chelsey), granddaughters Henley, Sloane, and Emilia, brother Thomas (Lynn), brother-in-law Fred, brother-in-law Richard (Lynn) and nieces Nicole and Brooke, nephew Todd (Jan) and great-niece Alexis, as well as extended family and many close friends.
A private service is being held for family only. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to the American Cancer Society
.
