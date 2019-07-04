Home

Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Betty O'Grady
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Parish
371 E. Main Street
Middletown, DE
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Parish
371 E. Main Street
Middletown, DE
Betty L. O'Grady


1942 - 2019
Betty L. O'Grady Obituary
Betty L. O'Grady, 77, of Middletown, Delaware passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.

She was a dedicated wife of the late Thomas E. O'Grady with whom she spent 46 wonderful loving years. She was also preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Anna Powell, and her brothers, Frank "Sock" and George Powell.

Betty fully enjoyed her home; her life was completely dedicated to taking care of her family. She was selfless, her love and kindness unwavering. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed playing cards with her friends. One of the things Betty always looked forward to was eating crabs every summer. 

She is survived by her three children, Thomas Jr., J. Kevin, and Christine, and her grandchildren, T.J., Caitlyn, Sean, Samantha, Breanna, and Madeline.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, July 2 at St. Joseph's Parish, 371 E. Main St., Middletown. Family and friends were asked to call between 10 and 11 a.m. Interment followed at Old Bohemia Cemetery in Warwick, Maryland.
To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in Middletown Transcript from July 4 to July 12, 2019
