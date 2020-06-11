Carolyn "Carol" Mellone, age 90, of Middletown, DE passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.
Born in Philadelphia, PA on December 14, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Vittoria (Chiriaco) Pileggi. Carol was a 1946 graduate of South Philadelphia High School. She worked for the former Eglin's Parking Garages in Philadelphia for 45 years until retiring in 1992.
A devoted Wife and Mother who took pride in her family and would do anything for them. A devout Catholic she was a member of St. Joseph's of Middletown Parish. In addition to living in Philadelphia, she also resided in Mt. Laurel, NJ prior to moving to the Spring Mill Community in Middletown to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and fur babies. Most recently, Carol was a resident at Broadmeadow Cadia in Middletown until her passing.
She enjoyed the "Jersey Shore", weekends in New York and shopping. She was a sweet woman with a dry wit who will be missed by all who knew her.
In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Frank, Vincent and Pat Pileggi. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Anthony A. Mellone; daughter, Stephanie Bialecki and son-in-law Dr. Russell A. Bialecki.
Services and entombment were held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle DE, 19720.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Jun. 11 to Jun. 20, 2020.