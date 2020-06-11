Carolyn Carol Mellone
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn "Carol" Mellone, age 90, of Middletown, DE passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Born in Philadelphia, PA on December 14, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Nicola and Vittoria (Chiriaco) Pileggi. Carol was a 1946 graduate of South Philadelphia High School. She worked for the former Eglin's Parking Garages in Philadelphia for 45 years until retiring in 1992.

A devoted Wife and Mother who took pride in her family and would do anything for them. A devout Catholic she was a member of St. Joseph's of Middletown Parish. In addition to living in Philadelphia, she also resided in Mt. Laurel, NJ prior to moving to the Spring Mill Community in Middletown to be closer to her daughter, son-in-law and fur babies. Most recently, Carol was a resident at Broadmeadow Cadia in Middletown until her passing.

She enjoyed the "Jersey Shore", weekends in New York and shopping. She was a sweet woman with a dry wit who will be missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brothers, Joseph, Frank, Vincent and Pat Pileggi. She is survived by her loving husband of 67 years Anthony A. Mellone; daughter, Stephanie Bialecki and son-in-law Dr. Russell A. Bialecki.
Services and entombment were held privately.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Carol's memory to the American Cancer Society, 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle DE, 19720.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Jun. 11 to Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Middletown
275 E Main St
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-0300
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 10, 2020
I would like to extend my deepest condolences to the family. May you find comfort in our heavenly father to carry you all during this challenging time. 1 Peter 5: 6,7
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved