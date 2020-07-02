1/1
Chris Veon Nunan
Chris Veon Nunan, age 67, of Landenberg, PA and formerly of Geneva, Ohio, passed away suddenly on June 21, 2020.

If you asked her what her job was, she would proudly say, "I'm Grandma!" She was an avid reader, crafter, and lover of the water. She enjoyed traveling with her husband & dearest friends John & Diane Hochstuhl.

She was very involved with her husband in their businesses, SERVPRO & Harvest Ridge Winery.

Chris is survived by her husband, Chuck of 47 years and her father, Gene. She was the beloved mother of Charles "Chip"(Alexis) of Dover, DE, Christopher (Rosie) of Lincoln University, PA and Craig (Nan) of Avondale, PA; Grandma of Taylor, Logan, Hayden, Ava, Izzy, Hunter, Macie, Hailey, Lincoln; great grandma of Mason; sister of Don Veon, Sue Patterson, Karen Artman, Mona Standridge, & Pam Hutchinson. She was predeceased by her mother, Joan Ferguson Veon.

Visitation will be from 9-11AM with Funeral Mass at 11AM on Mon. June 29, 2020 at St. GABRIEL of the SORROWFUL MOTHER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 8910 Gap Newport Pike, Avondale. Burial is private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to: Dover Air Force Base C/O Operation Warm Heart, 442 13th Street, Dover, DE 19902.

Published in Middletown Transcript from Jul. 2 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
St. GABRIEL of the SORROWFUL MOTHER CATHOLIC CHURCH
JUN
29
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. GABRIEL of the SORROWFUL MOTHER CATHOLIC CHURCH
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kelly Hainsey
