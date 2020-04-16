|
|
Christopher J. "Chris" Slaughter, age 64, of Middletown, DE passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020.
Born on August 7, 1955 in Wilmington, DE, he was the son of the late Burnice C. "Bun" Slaughter and Jean O. (Webber) Slaughter.
Chris graduated from Middletown High School. Two years following his graduation, he met the love of his life, LeAnn Gaunt, who was in her senior year. After dating for a few years, they were married on November 4, 1978. Staying close to their parents, they made their home in Middletown where they raised their beautiful daughter, Lauren Jean and built many friendships. In his younger years, he was a member of the Volunteer Hose Company.
Chris was a lifelong mason by trade. He first started his career as a laborer and through hard work and dedication he excelled in his trade. He and his partner owned and operated S & W Masonry for many years. Chris' work ethic was known to many as being a perfectionist in everything he did. Many of his jobs, buildings, hearths, walkways, fireplaces and so much more can be found in the Middletown and surrounding areas. In September of 2019, Chris decided to hang up his trowel full time, but continued working part-time for KRM Construction.
Chris was an avid Maryland commercial crabber and spent many happy hours on the waters in Wye Mills and Tred Avon. He especially enjoyed crabbing at Shipyard Landing with his father, where they spent countless hours together. Crabbing was an unconditional bond they shared and one he loved immensely.
In his spare time, he always enjoyed spending time at his parent's pool, where they enjoyed entertaining and hosting family gatherings. After working hard all day, he loved going to Sully's Pub where he enjoyed having a beer or two with friends.
Chris will always be remembered as a devoted son, loving husband, and proud father. Although he was quiet in nature, he had many dear friends who loved him and will dearly miss him.
He is survived by his loving wife, LeAnn, of 41 years; beautiful daughter, Lauren Jean Fish and her husband, Sean, who Chris loved as a son; and cousins, Mary Lou Wilson (Bill), Wayne Hutchison (Joanne), Milton "MC" Hilliard (Debbie), Judy Brown (Gary) and Charlene Cox (Dave).
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
At the request of the family, please no flowers. In memory of Chris' love for his soon to be grandson, Parker, memorial contributions can be made to an educational fund for him. Contributions can be made to Lauren Jean Fish or Sean Fish, c/o Wells Fargo and mailed to 310 Dove Run Center Boulevard, Middletown, DE 19709.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Apr. 16 to Apr. 25, 2020