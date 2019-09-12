|
Clifford B. Hearn Jr., 81, of Middletown, Delaware passed away on September 8, 2019.
Cliff was an attorney and lifelong Democrat. A graduate of P.S. Dupont High School, University of Delaware (1959) and University of Virginia Law School (1962), Cliff served as a Captain in the Judiciary Defense Appellate Division in the U.S. Army from 1962 to 1965. He then returned to Delaware.
From 1968 until 1972 Cliff was a member of the Delaware House of Representatives. He continued to be active in politics supporting the Democratic Party in various capacities. He also served as a member of numerous task forces and commissions, including as Chairman of the Violent Crimes Compensation Board, State of Delaware 1975-1985, and Vice President, National Association on Crime Victim's Compensation, 1980-1982. In later years he was Treasurer of the Society of Mareen Duvall Descendants, and a member of Rotary, and the Middletown Area Chamber of Commerce.
He is survived by his wife, Bonnie B. Hearn, and his daughter, Marcellene E. Hearn.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, September 12 at 12 noon with visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite Delaware charity.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Sept. 12 to Sept. 21, 2019