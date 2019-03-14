|
On Tuesday, February 26, 2019, David M. Valentovich of Middletown, Delaware, devoted husband of Marschia, son, brother, and friend, passed away at the age of 65.
David was born on March 28, 1953, in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Joseph R. and Veronica (Briscar) Valentovich. He attended St. John's the Evangelist grade and high school and graduated in 1971. He graduated and received a B.S. in Business Administration/Accounting from St. Vincent's College in Latrobe, Pennsylvania in 1975.David began work for Volkswagen of America in 1976 in New Stanton, Pennsylvania.
On December 28, 1985, he married Marschia Ann Wood in Lenoir, North Carolina, and they made their home in Youngwood, Pennsylvania. David then transferred to Houston, and he and Marschia relocated to Texas. After another transfer, he and Marschia relocated to Middletown, and David retired as Port Manager for Volkswagen at the Port of Wilmington after 32 years of service.
David maintained a passion for photography to capture images of multiple subjects and people in the world around him. David also took pleasure in writing thoughts, observations, poetry and expressions of emotions.
Another of David's great loves was the cat family that was an ongoing and important part of his life from the beginning of his marriage to Marschia.
Other avid interests included transportation of all kinds, particularly cars and trains, space, ocean life, travel, and reading. He loved music of various genres and his all-time favorite band was the Beatles. Staying in touch with friends and family was very important to David.
David was known for his sense of humor, his deep spirituality, and his kindness and willingness to help a friend or stranger.
David was preceded in death by his father, Joseph. He will forever be remembered by his wife, Marschia, his mother, Veronica of Uniontown, Pennsylvania, a sister, Renee Pramuk (Dan), three brothers, Christopher, Joseph, and James (Carole), 4 nieces and nephews, 6 grand-nieces and nephews, and multiple cousins.
A memorial Mass will be held Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 88 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Uniontown, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will be held in Middletown, Delaware at a later date. Please check the obituary for updates at daniels-hutchison.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to either the Delaware Humane Association, 701 A Street, Wilmington, DE 19801 or the Cancer Research Institute, 29 Broadway, Ste 4, New York, NY 10006.
Published in Middletown Transcript on Mar. 14, 2019