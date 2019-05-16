|
|
Dolores S. Sebastian, age 77, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019.
Born February 12, 1942 in Wilmington, Delaware, Dolores grew up in Delaware Park. A loving and caring person, she enjoyed making cookies and was known by many as "The Cookie Lady." Dolores was an avid weaver and knitter.
She served as a mentor and volunteered at Townsend Elementary School for many years. Dolores loved her friends at the Odessa library where she also volunteered.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Beatrice (nee Chapman) Strahorn, and sister, Joyce Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband, Robert R. Sebastian; children, Karen Tichnell (Ed), Robert W. Sebastian (Michelle), Leanne Thompson, and Laura Dixon (George); five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
There will be a family gathering at a later date.
Arrangements are by Cremation Service of Delaware.
Published in Middletown Transcript on May 16, 2019