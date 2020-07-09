Douglas F. Sederquest, age 62, of Middletown, DE, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at Christiana Care Middletown ER.
He was born at home in Boxford, MA, as the second and last child of his parents. He moved west with his family to Springfield, MA, then to Agawam, MA, and then to Johnstown NY, where he grew up. He graduated from Johnstown High School in 1975, where he enjoyed the companionship of his many friends. Douglas had many talents and worked as a factory worker and traveling salesman (7 years) for Knight's Company of Johnstown, NY; an assembly line worker (4 years) for General Electric in Syracuse, NY; and as a shift supervisor (30 years) at Standard Distributing in New Castle, DE.
He had recently started a part-time job at Walmart in Middletown, DE. He was also very handy around the house. He was an avid lover of animals. As a child and young adult, his menagerie included cats, dogs, gerbils, hamsters, tropical fish, rabbits, and a mean snapping turtle. At his passing, he left behind two young cats and 9 tropical fish tanks loaded with fish. He also fed and comforted several outdoor cats in his neighborhood. Douglas was a true "fish whisperer" and was extremely knowledgeable regarding tropical fish, both freshwater and saltwater. He truly loved his fish and his cats! He was also a long-suffering Red Sox fan and enjoyed playing and watching both tennis and bowling.
Douglas was an exceptional person and a gentle soul, who positively impacted many of the people who crossed his path. Just spending time with him and talking to him was a joy that will be sorely missed. Rest in peace, my Brother. The world will not be the same without you.
He is survived by his older brother, Steven H. Sederquest; sister-in-law, Nancy G. Sederquest; and nephew, Alexander H. Sederquest, all of Hockessin, DE.
Douglas was the son of the late Harry Truman Sederquest of Wakefield, MA, and the late Gladys Elizabeth (Betty) Sederquest (nee Mosher), of Everett, MA.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:30 am to 12:00 pm at the Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad Street, Middletown, DE.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions, in Douglas' name, may be made to Faithful Friends Animal Society, 12 Germay Drive, Wilmington DE, 19804 (302-427-8514).
