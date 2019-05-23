Home

POWERED BY

Services
House of Wright Mortuary Inc.
48 East Commerce Street
Smyrna, DE 19977
(302) 659-5517
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Townsend Freewill Baptist Church
4519 DuPont Pkwy
Townsend, DE
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elmo Suggs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elmo B. "Moe" Suggs Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elmo B. "Moe" Suggs Jr. Obituary
Elmo B. Suggs Jr., "Moe" and "Brother," transitioned on May 16, 2019, peacefully at home.

Elmo was preceded in death by his parents Rosie Mae Howard and Elmo Benjamin Suggs Sr., his wife: Ella Mae Queen Suggs; children: Christopher Suggs and Marlon Queen.

He leaves to cherish his memories his children Marcus Queen, Eric Queen, Elaine Suggs, Calvin Sr. (Marie) and Reginald (Shawnzetta); 10 grandchildren: Candice, Gary, Chris, Ny'Chelle, Calvin Jr., Marcus, Kevin, Raven, Christina, and Re'gine;  4 great-grandchildren: Giani, Riley , Apollo and  Makenzie; Siblings: Mary Imogene Bryant,  Jenice Quarles (Ira), Anita Jelks, Joyce Chestnut and Grace Hutchinson; Adoptive Sons: Kerry Henry, John Jordan and Kevin Wright; In Laws: Thelma Queen, Ruby Henry (Dallas), Helen Perkins, Alice Loat and George Queen; devoted cousin: Robert Fletcher and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. 

Viewing will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Townsend Church, 4519 DuPont Parkway,  Townsend, Delaware, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.  Celebration of Life will follow the viewing.  Interment will be in Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery, Summit Bridge, Delaware.

House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Services, (302) 762-8448.
Published in Middletown Transcript from May 23 to June 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now