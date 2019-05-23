|
Elmo B. Suggs Jr., "Moe" and "Brother," transitioned on May 16, 2019, peacefully at home.
Elmo was preceded in death by his parents Rosie Mae Howard and Elmo Benjamin Suggs Sr., his wife: Ella Mae Queen Suggs; children: Christopher Suggs and Marlon Queen.
He leaves to cherish his memories his children Marcus Queen, Eric Queen, Elaine Suggs, Calvin Sr. (Marie) and Reginald (Shawnzetta); 10 grandchildren: Candice, Gary, Chris, Ny'Chelle, Calvin Jr., Marcus, Kevin, Raven, Christina, and Re'gine; 4 great-grandchildren: Giani, Riley , Apollo and Makenzie; Siblings: Mary Imogene Bryant, Jenice Quarles (Ira), Anita Jelks, Joyce Chestnut and Grace Hutchinson; Adoptive Sons: Kerry Henry, John Jordan and Kevin Wright; In Laws: Thelma Queen, Ruby Henry (Dallas), Helen Perkins, Alice Loat and George Queen; devoted cousin: Robert Fletcher and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Viewing will be held Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Townsend Church, 4519 DuPont Parkway, Townsend, Delaware, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Celebration of Life will follow the viewing. Interment will be in Mt. Pisgah Church Cemetery, Summit Bridge, Delaware.
House of Wright Mortuary & Cremation Services, (302) 762-8448.
Published in Middletown Transcript from May 23 to June 1, 2019