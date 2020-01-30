|
Emma Jean (Peanut) Porter Bland Darrah of 209 Glen St., Chestertown, Maryland, passed away surrounded by her family at home on January 15, 2020. She was 83.
She was born in Chestertown on Feb. 11, 1936, the daughter of the late Maynard Porter and Clara Rollison Porter. Jean attended Chestertown High School. In her early years, she worked as a bartender at numerous establishments where she was best known as "Peanut."
She made her career at Quaker City Motor Parts for 40 plus years in Middletown. She enjoyed going to yard sales and spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church ever since she was a little girl.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by two children, Debbie Rigby and "Little" Jack Bland and six siblings, Ann Startt, Barbara McGuire, Robert Porter, Paige Montgomery, Nugget Porter, Butch Porter and her beloved dogs.
She is survived by her children Vickie Klein; her husband Rob of Colorado; Pam Hall of Chestertown and Sandy Messer of Texas; nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. She is also survived by eight siblings, Sonny Porter, Carol Cox, Patsy Whiteley, Norman Porter, Rusty Porter, Happy Porter, Debbie Lopez and Pat Riggleman. Services were Saturday, January 25 at Fellows, Helfenbein & Newnam Funeral Home, Chestertown.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Compass Regional Hospice, 160 Coursevall Drive, Centreville MD 21617.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Jan. 30 to Feb. 8, 2020