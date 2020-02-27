|
George Edward "Chip" Pierce, age 63, of Felton, DE, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Born in Wilmington, DE on October 18, 1956, he was a son of the late George William and Florence E. (Czarnecki) Pierce. Chip graduated from Newark High School in 1974. He was a lifelong contractor and worked for Hart Construction for many years. Later, Chip went out on his own and started Pierce Construction. He was an avid boater and fisherman and enjoyed playing his guitar.
In addition to his parents, Chip was preceded in death by his brother, John W. Pierce. He is survived by his son, George A. Pierce (Jennifer); sisters, Judith Pierce-Martin (James) and Alice Moore (Greg); girlfriend, Brenda Findley; grandson, Alexander Pierce; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5 pm until 6 pm on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Home, 275 East Main Street, Middletown, DE, where a time of sharing will begin at 6 pm. Interment will be held privately.
Published in Middletown Transcript on Feb. 27, 2020