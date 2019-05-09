|
George Thomas Williams, fondly known as "Tom," age 77, of Smyrna, Delaware passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Bayhealth Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware on February 18, 1942, he was the son of the late Paul T. Williams and Ethel I. Packo. Tom worked as a district maintenance plumber for the Brandywine School District and retired after 30 dedicated years.
A friend to the community, Tom was a former winter camp master, assisted with the Order of the Arrow and advisor to the Ordeal Master for Boy Scouts of America Del-Mar-Va Council. He was a member and past Exulted Ruler of the Newark Elks Lodge 2281, member of the former Moose Lodge in New Castle, member of the American Legion Post #28 in Millsboro and a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Ocean View. Tom was also a former member of the Church of the Nativity in New Castle. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Tom's fondest memories were made spending time with his family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Joan (Pruitt) Williams; daughter, Tammy A. Simpson-Turner (Rusty); sister, Judith Asmus (Bob); step-sisters, Linette Bowers (Butch), SueAnne Johnson, Shelley Coykendall (Dennis); grandchildren, Christopher A. Simpson, Jennifer Simpson, Samantha Simpson, Kate Phommachanh (Suwan) and Colleen Maichle (Josh); and great-great-grandchildren, Shelby, Carter, Addison and Chloe.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 10-11 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Spicer-Mullkin Funeral Home, 275 E. Main St., Middletown, Delaware, where a memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Old Drawyers Creek Cemetery, DuPont Parkway, Odessa, Delaware.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom's memory to the , 92 Read's Way, Suite 205, New Castle, DE 19720.
Published in Middletown Transcript from May 9 to May 18, 2019