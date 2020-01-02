Home

Helen Petitt
Helen M. Petitt


1923 - 2019
Helen M. Petitt Obituary
Helen M. Petitt, age 96, of Middletown, DE passed away peacefully on December 25, 2019, at Christiana Hospital.

Helen was born on May 11, 1923, in Troy, New Hampshire to the late Stephen and Alice Luce.

She was a loving and caring mother. Helen enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting, and playing cards.
Helen is preceded in death by her son Dale Surbaugh.

She is survived by her 2 sons Alfred Spoon of Newark, DE, Stephen Chase of Middletown, DE and her daughter Linda Tomczyk of Middletown, DE. Five grandchildren; Cheri and Desiree of Massachusetts, Dailene of Vermont, and Edward and Robert of Delaware. She is also survived by her great-grandchildren; Ashley, David, Linsey, Charity, Christopher, Ryder and Tripp.

A memorial service will be held privately.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Jan. 2 to Jan. 11, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
