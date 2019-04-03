|
James B. (Pop) Frazier, age 91 of Townsend, Delaware passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 24, 2019, held by his loving family.
He was born on August 5, 1927, in Scottsboro, Alabama to Oscar and Lettye (Lemons) Frazier. Pop served in the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1943-1946.He then started as a bricklayer for C.O. Strouse & Co. in Philadelphia for 21 years. The Veterans Hospital in Elsmere, DuPont Experimental Station in Wilmington, Brandywine High School, Newark High School, William Penn High School, and St. Francis Hospital in Wilmington were among the many job sites he worked on. In 1964 he started his own company J&B Caulkers, specializing in caulking and waterproofing. He retired after more than 35 years in 1992.
Pop loved spending time with his family and gained the most pleasure while gardening and coaching baseball/football for M.O.T. youth sports for many years. During his free time, you could catch him watching any Alabama "Roll Tide" game, or fishing with his best friend Donald Carden, and his son-in-law Harvey Straughn.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife Joan Frazier, his brother Robert Frazier and his stepmother Lillian.
James is survived by his son James T. Frazier, Sr. (Lyn) of Bear, his daughter Barbara Straughn (Harvey) of Townsend, two grandchildren whom he raised Becky and Billy Moffett, his grandsons James T. Frazier Jr. (Jen) of Bear, and Matthew Straughn of Townsend, his granddaughters Laurie Evans of Newark, Nicole Frazier of Newark, and Jamie Straughn of Burlington, North Carolina as well as nine great-grandchildren that he loved dearly. He is also survived by his sister Kathleen Rollins of Meridian, Mississippi.
The family would also like to thank his grandson Billy and his girlfriend Angel Ash for their loving care during his illness and watching over Pop in this last year.
Services were held on Saturday, March 30 at 10 a.m. at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral home, with interment in Townsend Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to MOT Youth Football and Cheering, P.O. Box 793, Middletown, DE 19709. Also visit online at MOTYFCL.com
Published in Middletown Transcript from Apr. 3 to Apr. 12, 2019