James Robert Devlin passed away peacefully on October 1 2020, after a brief illness, with his wife of 49 years, Terry (Fisher) Devlin, at his side.
Born in Jersey City, NJ on September 4, 1945 to Irish and Italian immigrants, Dad was the oldest son to Robert and Santa (Tudisca) Devlin. An avid debater, leader, scholar, government/politics buff and 'brainiac', Dad could hold his own on any topic. Dad had a long, varied and successful career that took him from computer programming to defense contracting to financial services and to the federal government. Dad & Mom spent many happy years living in Waterford CT, West Grove PA and Middletown DE.
Dad's pride and joy was his family. Dad & Mom's love and devotion for one another has never been more been more apparent than over the past few weeks. Though heartbroken at his passing, his daughters, Bey Foster and Mara Testa, are so grateful for the time they've had with him. Dad also had a special bond with his sons-in-law, Jim Foster and Augie Testa; his love, affection, and generosity for these guys were boundless. Without question, Dad's greatest joy was his grandsons: Conlan, Devlin, August and Finn. He developed and cherished unique relationships with each of his grandsons as individuals, which they will carry forward throughout their lives. Dad always had a special place in his heart for all of the wonderful dogs that were part of our family - please consider making a contribution to the Delaware Humane Association at 701 A Street, Wilmington DE 19801 or online at www.DelawareHumane.org
in his memory.
With his quick smile and jovial personality, Dad was loved and will be sorely missed by his extended family, including his brother, many "in-laws", nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and colleagues. We'd like to share a special 'thank you' to the medical team at Christiana Care for their caring and support over these past weeks, especially ICU Dr. Travis Kersnick Jones, ICU Nurse Brittany and Season's Hospice Dr. Liu.
Please visit www.Daniels-Hutchison.com
to share in our full tribute.