James Robert Devlin
1945 - 2020
James Robert Devlin passed away peacefully on October 1 2020, after a brief illness, with his wife of 49 years, Terry (Fisher) Devlin, at his side.

Born in Jersey City, NJ on September 4, 1945 to Irish and Italian immigrants, Dad was the oldest son to Robert and Santa (Tudisca) Devlin. An avid debater, leader, scholar, government/politics buff and 'brainiac', Dad could hold his own on any topic. Dad had a long, varied and successful career that took him from computer programming to defense contracting to financial services and to the federal government. Dad & Mom spent many happy years living in Waterford CT, West Grove PA and Middletown DE.

Dad's pride and joy was his family. Dad & Mom's love and devotion for one another has never been more been more apparent than over the past few weeks. Though heartbroken at his passing, his daughters, Bey Foster and Mara Testa, are so grateful for the time they've had with him. Dad also had a special bond with his sons-in-law, Jim Foster and Augie Testa; his love, affection, and generosity for these guys were boundless. Without question, Dad's greatest joy was his grandsons: Conlan, Devlin, August and Finn. He developed and cherished unique relationships with each of his grandsons as individuals, which they will carry forward throughout their lives. Dad always had a special place in his heart for all of the wonderful dogs that were part of our family - please consider making a contribution to the Delaware Humane Association at 701 A Street, Wilmington DE 19801 or online at www.DelawareHumane.org in his memory.

With his quick smile and jovial personality, Dad was loved and will be sorely missed by his extended family, including his brother, many "in-laws", nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and colleagues. We'd like to share a special 'thank you' to the medical team at Christiana Care for their caring and support over these past weeks, especially ICU Dr. Travis Kersnick Jones, ICU Nurse Brittany and Season's Hospice Dr. Liu.

Please visit www.Daniels-Hutchison.com to share in our full tribute.

Published in Middletown Transcript from Oct. 14 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
October 9, 2020
Bey Foster
Daughter
October 9, 2020
Mara, Augie and the Devlin Family, What a great picture. Russ and I send our sympathy to all of you at this sad time. From the beautiful tribute it is apparent he lived his life to the fullest as he loved his family in the same manner. I know he was a blessing in your lives,
Thinking of you all,
The Kilmer
Kathy Kilmer
October 9, 2020
Bey and Terry, it was great to have known Jim for those special occasions where you allowed us to be part of your Christmas and family celebrations. He was a great person to have known and will be sorely missed. My sincerest condolences and love to the entire family.
David Bell
Friend
October 9, 2020
Jim was a great friend to me and my husband Jack. We had such good times together with Jim and Terry and I always remembered the wonderful times they shared a Modelo. When you walked into a room you knew Jim was there he always greeted you with a memorable hug. I just loved when he told stories of his daughter's and grandsons. What a beautifully written life story of Jim written by his extraordinary daughter's.
Ann Raymond
Friend
October 9, 2020
Mara, sorry that your dad has passed so quickly. I know you all were blessed to have that precious one-on-one time with him those last few weeks. Knowing he received Jesus as his Lord and Savior is the most healing fact and knowing you will see him again one day.
Blessings and love and praying for you and all your family.
Aunt Diane
Diane Odum
October 8, 2020
Bey, I’m so sorry to hear of your Dad’s passing. Your tribute to him and a life of love is beautifully written. Sending love from the Birch Fam!!
Carrie Herman
Friend
October 8, 2020
I'm so sad to hear of Jim's passing. I was Jim's eye dr for several years. I enjoyed his visits very much. We had such great conversations. I will miss him. I considered him a friend.
Kevin Brown
Kevin Brown
Friend
