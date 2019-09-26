|
Jane Ann Thomson Bell, age 79, passed away in Middletown, Delaware on September 21, 2019 with her family around her.
Jane Ann was born in Cynthiana, Kentucky on May 3,1940 to Joe "Jack" and Elizabeth "Lid" Thomson. She attended Cynthiana Schools and after graduation from Cynthiana High School in 1957 she continued on to the University of Kentucky for a year. She moved to Groton, Connecticut in 1963. While in Connecticut she met her future husband Emerson H. Bell after being set up by her friends.
Jane Ann and Emerson were married in Cynthiana at the Cynthiana Presbyterian Church on June 19, 1965 and then settled in Mystic, Connecticut. She had two sons, Joe and Garrett. She was a very active volunteer, participating in numerous civic and church organizations such as Child and Family Services of New London, Connecticut and St. Andrews Presbyterian Church in Groton. She was also very active with her boys' school organizations and scouting serving as a Cub Scout Den Mother for both boys and also with the Stonington High School Athletic Boosters. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, word games, boating and travel.
In 1980 she became a real estate agent with the Mary J. Meader agency and subsequently became a broker starting her own firm of Village Realty at the Depot. She later worked with REMAX and concluded her Real Estate career with Coastal Realty before retiring in 2004.
She resettled in Middletown, Delaware to be closer to her son Garrett. In retirement she was active with the local bridge club, Red Hats and knitted baby hats for the local hospitals. She also continued to travel and always loved to visit her family.
She was predeceased by her husband Emerson, her parents Jack and Lid Thomson and her nephew Bradley Thomson.
Jane Ann is survived by her sons, Capt. Joseph (Dohan) Bell and Garrett (Kerri Brodek) Bell, her grandchildren Katherine and Henry Bell and her brother Joe (Joann) Thomson and her nieces Ashlee Bradbard and Kimberly Zeller.
A visitation will be held Friday evening, Sept. 27 from 6-8 p.m., at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown. A graveside service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28 at 1 p.m., at St. Augustine Episcopal Cemetery, Route 310 and Mitton Road, Chesapeake City, Maryland 21915.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to cancer and heart research organizations.
To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Sept. 26 to Oct. 5, 2019