Joseph Cogar
1964 - 2020
With great sadness the family of Joseph Cogar announces his sudden passing on Sunday, October 18, 2020.

Joseph was born August 7, 1964 in Wilmington, Delaware. He was a proud member of Local 542 Operating Engineers since 1996. Joseph also earned his Captain's License and graduated at the top of his class.

Joseph was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed many things such as boating, camping, hunting, and riding his Harley. Never without a dog, he had Labrador retrievers his whole life and is also survived by his beloved Labrador's Molly and Daisy. Joseph for many years fished the White Marlin Open in Ocean City, Maryland and his boat won top money prize with his teammates on the Bite Me. Joseph had an incredible gift for being able to fix just about anything. At the time of his passing, he was restoring a 1964 GTO which he passionately searched for authentic replacement parts. Joseph also was an incredible cook and did catering on the side for his friends and church.

Joseph is survived by his mother Sue (Frances) Cogar, his sons Cody Cogar and his wife Bethany, son Justin Cogar, sister Laura Cogar and her daughter Chloe Cogar, half-sisters Tameria Bush, and Dee Dee Hughes and their families, Uncle Frank Muller, Uncle James and Aunt Donna Muller, Uncle Ronald and Aunt Virginia Kempski, Uncle Franklin Cogar, and many cousins and extended family. He will be missed greatly.

Services were held on Saturday, October 24th at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, DE.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Joseph's Church can be made in his memory: Smyrna Church of Christ 1630 Joe Goldsbourgh Road, Smyrna DE 19977.

Visit Daniels-Hutchison.com to send online condolences.

Published in Middletown Transcript from Oct. 29 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
02:00 - 03:30 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
OCT
24
Memorial service
03:30 PM
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
Funeral services provided by
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
October 25, 2020
My deepest sympathy, Joe was my friend for a long time, Very Sad to hear this,

Bruce Fillingame
Friend
October 24, 2020
Sue and family, I remember Joe as one of the boys who was in and out of our home when they were all growing up. He was always a good friend even into their adult life. I remember that big smile and his generous nature. We should never have to bury our children. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Becky Gicker ( the Wessell Boys Mom)
Rebecca Gicker
Friend
October 24, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of CINDI MORRILL. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Joseph M. Cogar.
CINDI MORRILL
October 22, 2020
Sue, Lori and family - on behalf of Dad and Nancy and I - we send our deepest condolences. Treasure his memory and the gifts he brought to your family - our thoughts are with you at this time.
Kristen Homan
Friend
October 21, 2020
Living Spirit Dishgarden
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
October 21, 2020
Wish we could be there to support the family. Know that the Cogar family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Dennis & Dawn Francisco
Family
October 21, 2020
Joe as I remember was a very good hearted man who would help you at any minute with whatever if he was capable I hadn't seen joe for many years but will remember him and his heart laugh always.
Michael Scheers
Friend
October 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
T.J. PATTEN
Acquaintance
