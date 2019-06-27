Home

Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street P. O. Box 126
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
Juanita Lawson
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Juanita "Nita" Lawson


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Juanita "Nita" Lawson Obituary
Juanita "Nita" Lawson, 75, of Hartly, Delaware passed quietly in her sleep on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold T. Lawson, in 2001.

Nita worked as an elderly caregiver for the State of Delaware.

She was a member of the Middletown Women's Auxiliary. Nita started the Middletown Police Athletic League PAL and she also worked with underprivileged youth.

She is survived by her companion, Russel Mills; four children, James Clark, Michael Lawson, Cynthia Lawson and her husband Norwood "Woody" Wyatt, and Christine Lawson; two stepchildren, Donna Lawson and Joseph Lawson; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. She is also survived by five sisters and one brother.

Funeral services were held on Monday, June 24 at 11 a.m., at Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home, 212 N. Broad St., Middletown, Delaware. Interment followed in Forest Cemetery.

To send online condolences, visit Daniels-Hutchison.com.
Published in Middletown Transcript from June 27 to July 6, 2019
