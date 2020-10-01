Mary Ann Pfannenstiel, age 78, of Middletown, DE. passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020.
Born in Detroit, MI on November 18, 1941, she was a daughter of the late Henry and Florence (Czapiewski) Baron. Mary Ann graduated from Siena College and from graduate school at University of Michigan. She will always be remembered for her gift of making quilts. Mary Ann enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was preceded in death by her siblings, Jerry and Margie. She is survived by her husband, Ralph John Pfannenstiel; children, Mark Pfannenstiel (Kelly Burson), Andrew Pfannenstiel (Michele) and Cathy McDermott (John); siblings, Jim, Ray, Mickey and Martie; and grandchildren, Zachary, Ben, Molly, Jake, Megan and Rachel.
All services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary Ann's memory to The Norbertine Fathers, 1269 Bayview Road, Middletown, DE 19709.
To leave online condolences, visit: spicermullikin.com
SPICER-MULLIKIN FUNERAL HOMES & CREMATORY
302-378-0300