Mary R. Johnson, 94, of Bear, Delaware (daughter of Raymond and Rena Gruwell Raughley) passed away at Abbey Manor Assisted Living in Elkton, Maryland. She was born in Dover, Delaware on January 1, 1925. Mary was preceded in death by her husband, former senator B. Walter Johnson, and two great-grandsons, Liam and Evan Burgess.
Mary graduated from Middletown High School and attended Goldey Beacom. She enjoyed working for Chrysler for several years. After marrying, Mary and Walter lived several years in Middletown and in the Summit Bridge area. They moved to a dairy farm in Bear and she began a busy farm life raising seven children. She enjoyed crafting flower arrangements, jewelry, and dabbled in painting. She was an amazing cook; her pastries, particularly sticky buns, were out of this world! Mary enjoyed spending many hours with friends at the Cornerstone Church Senior Center.
Mary is survived by seven children: Janet Johnson Foltz (John) of Dover, Rena Johnson Bayley (Tom) of West Chester, Pennsylvania, Yvonne Johnson Reynolds (Jimmy) of Middletown, Dorothy Johnson Laws of Bear, Norma Johnson (Chuck Willis) of Lewes, Ben Johnson (Jackie) of Bear, and Barbara Johnson Neustaedter (Robert) of Houston, Texas. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren: Eric Foltz, Kara Foltz Swansiger, Stephanie Foltz Stephens, Robert Bayley, Rick Bayley, Sean Bayley, Sharon Bayley Suhr, Tyler Reynolds, Lauren Laws Mitchell, Zachary Folan, Jenna Johnson Burgess, Jessie Johnson Walther; 26 great-grandchildren: Sydney and Brian Swansiger; Skylar and Henry Stephens; Brock, Brogan, Bryce, Brett, and Brinton Bayley; Kendall, Morgan, Peyton, and Taylor Bayley; Monica, Myka and Cora Suhr; Ava Reynolds; Lydia and Mack Mitchell; Verona, Amelia, Harrison and Hudson Folan; and Jake, Riley, and Carson Walther.
A private graveside ceremony will take place on April 18 with arrangements being made by Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home in Middletown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cornerstone Church Senior Center, 3135 Summit Bridge Road, Bear, DE 19701 or .
Online condolences can be sent at Daniels-Hutchison.com
Published in Middletown Transcript from Apr. 18 to Apr. 27, 2019