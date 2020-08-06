Peter P. Wood, Jr. 71 of Worton, MD, passed away on July 28, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Wood was born on May 6, 1948 in Baltimore, MD, son of the late Peter Wood, Sr., and Elva Hasaign Wood. In 1968 he enlisted in the U.S. Navy serving overseas for 14 months. He was honorably discharged in 1969. He had worked for W.R. Grace retiring after 31 years of service.
He had lived in Pasadena, MD until moving to Worton in 2017.
Mr. Wood was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Middletown, DE and enjoyed bird watching and site seeing.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Anna Melzer.
Mr. Wood is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joanne Glorioso Wood; children, Peter Wood III of Pasadena, MD, Dennis Mullaney, Jr. (Rachel) of Townsend, DE, Kimberly Mullaney of Betterton, MD and Scott Mullaney of London, England; 6 grandchildren, Heather, Kyle, Peter IV, Paige, Julia and Ethan; a great granddaughter Arynn; sister Evelyn Kozlowski and brother, George Wood.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 3 from 6 to 8 pm in the Galena Funeral Home of Stephen L. Schaech, 118 W. Cross St. Galena, MD. Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately in St. Joseph's Church, Middletown, DE, with burial in Old Bohemia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be offered to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.