Randolph "Barney" Pratt Reynolds, Jr. passed away peacefully after a very short illness in Venice, Florida, with his wife and son at his side, on February 10, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born April 29, 1936 in Middletown, Delaware to the late Clara Unruh Reynolds and Randolph Pratt Reynolds, Sr. and lived his entire life in Townsend, Delaware and spent his winters in Venice, Florida. Barney leaves behind to cherish his memory, his soul mate and wife of 56 years, Ruth Johnson Reynolds. He will be sorely missed by his beloved son, Randolph James Reynolds, and wife, Christine Schultz Reynolds, and his two adored grandchildren, Lindsey Ann and Seth Randolph. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Laura Johnson (Carl) Lilieberg and Jo Johnson( Christopher) Corso and a host of other relatives and friends.
Barney was a graduate of Middletown High School and The University of Delaware where he played baseball and sang in the Concert Choir. Barney served in the Delaware National Guard for a number of years. Known for many years as "the" banker of Middletown, Barney was the manager of the Middletown branch of Delaware Trust Company, which, after numerous mergers, is now Wells Fargo Bank. He retired from there after 32 years of service. Barney was a member of St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Middletown, where he was a former vestry and choir member. He also attended St. Mark's Church in Venice, Florida. He was a member and past president of the Middletown Rotary Club.
Barney was an avid golfer and especially loved playing with his wife, son and grandson. He loved reading on the beach in Rehoboth or on Nokomis Beach in Venice. He delighted in hosting cruises on Noxontown Lake where he lived in Townsend. A great lover of music, Barney was a talented singer, whether belting out the UD Alma Mater or singing in church. One of his favorite pastimes was dancing with his wife Ruth. From ballroom to rock, he could do it all. His passion, after his wife and family, was the University of Delaware. He was an ardent supporter of alumni events and athletics, especially football. He was a season football ticket holder for 57 years and could be found tailgating in front of the Delaware stadium before every game. Always the consummate gentleman, Barney truly lived the "Golden Rule." He leaves behind a world of friends and family who will miss his honesty, kindness, and quiet sense of humor.
A Celebration of his life will be held in late spring at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Middletown, Delaware. Memorial contributions may be made to Randolph P. Reynolds Memorial Fund at any Wells Fargo Bank. These contributions will support his commitment to the University of Delaware.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Feb. 27 to Mar. 7, 2020