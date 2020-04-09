|
Robert T. Connell, Sr. "Bob", age 85, of Odessa, DE passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 18, 1934, in Clayton DE. to the late Charles Connell and Pearl (Carey) Moore.
Bob married Jackie Collins in 1958, they had three sons Rob Jr. (Denise), Randy, and Ricky (Darlene), three grandchildren Mindie (Scott) Pleasanton, Sarah Connell, Ryan Connell, and a special great-grandson Boe Pleasanton.
Bob was a member of the Marine Corp. for 4 years and then retired from the Army National Guard after 30 years of service.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carolyn Fridell.
In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sisters Kitty Hutchison, Gert (Mac) McCombs, a brother Normal Connell and several nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on April 9, 2020, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
A memorial service will take place at a later date due to the COVID-19.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul's UMC, P.O. Box 253, Odessa, DE 19730.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Apr. 9 to Apr. 18, 2020