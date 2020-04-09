Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels & Hutchison Funeral Home LLC - Middletown
212 North Broad Street
Middletown, DE 19709
(302) 378-3410
For more information about
Robert Connell
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Connell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert T. Connell


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert T. Connell Obituary
Robert T. Connell, Sr. "Bob", age 85, of Odessa, DE passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born May 18, 1934, in Clayton DE. to the late Charles Connell and Pearl (Carey) Moore.

Bob married Jackie Collins in 1958, they had three sons Rob Jr. (Denise), Randy, and Ricky (Darlene), three grandchildren Mindie (Scott) Pleasanton, Sarah Connell, Ryan Connell, and a special great-grandson Boe Pleasanton.

Bob was a member of the Marine Corp. for 4 years and then retired from the Army National Guard after 30 years of service.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents and sister Carolyn Fridell.

In addition to his wife and children, he is survived by his sisters Kitty Hutchison, Gert (Mac) McCombs, a brother Normal Connell and several nieces and nephews.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held on April 9, 2020, at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A memorial service will take place at a later date due to the COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to St. Paul's UMC, P.O. Box 253, Odessa, DE 19730.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Apr. 9 to Apr. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -