Ruth Walker Vicari, of Middletown, DE, passed away on January 3, 2020. She was 99. Mrs. Vicari was born in Maryland to Cecil T. Walker and Edna Irene Waters Walker. She was the wife of the late Arthur F. Vicari, loving mother of Shirley V. Coleman and her husband Kenneth, of Dover, FL, and Pamela R. Kidd and her husband Harry of Middletown, DE. Mrs. Vicari is survived by 2 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her siblings.
Mrs. Vicari worked with her husband at his State Farm Insurance business. She enjoyed bowling and was a member of American Legion Post 47 Ladies Auxiliary.
A visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020, from 12-1 PM, at Zellman Funeral Home, P.A., 123 S. Washington St., Havre de Grace, MD. Funeral services will begin at 1 PM. Interment will be held at Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or www.samaritanspurse.org
