Sheree Jones
Sheree Lynn Jones


1954 - 2020
Sheree Lynn Jones Obituary
Sheree Lynn Jones, 65, of Townsend, DE, passed away at home on April 10, 2020.

In life, she was a strong businesswoman, devoted wife, proud mother, and loving "Mom-Mom." Sheree cared for many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, high school sweetheart and husband of 40 years, Julian Isaac "Ike" Jones.

Sheree is survived by her parents, Robert and Nellie Williamson, her son J. Isaac "Ike" Jones II, his wife Elizabeth, and two darling grandchildren, Alicia and Sarah.

She thrived during her decades-long career at Mitchell Associates in Wilmington, DE, ascending from receptionist to Corporate Vice President & Principal, Business Development. Her work leaves an enduring impression across the nation. These efforts include interior architecture and wayfinding at universities, government buildings, many businesses, and numerous hospitals.
Besides spending time with family and friends, Sheree enjoyed riding her motorcycle and traveling. Her heart was full of loving-kindness. She always gave generously to others.

Due to current COVID-19 global health concerns and CDC guidelines, the memorial service will be held privately. Interment will be at Townsend Cemetery.

As giving to others was a source of joy for Sheree, consider donating to Toys for Tots and continuing to show kindness to one another in lieu of flowers.
Published in Middletown Transcript from Apr. 23 to May 2, 2020
