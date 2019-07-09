|
Sylvia T. McCool, age 94, of Bear, Delaware, passed away peacefully in Athens, Georgia, surrounded by her family, on July 3, 2019.
Born in Wilmington, Delaware on June 4, 1925, she was a daughter of John J. and Alice B. Noronowicz. Sylvia was employed by Continental Can & DuPont for many years, but spent the majority of her life helping to care for the children in the family. Her passions in life included sewing, traveling, her family, church, westerns and books.
In addition to her parents, Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, William E. McCool Jr., in 2005; brothers, Stanley, Joseph, Ronald and John. She is survived and will be dearly missed by her daughter, Diane White (Eugene); sons, Wayne and William E. McCool III; grandchildren, Lisa Garber, Carisa Forrest (Isaac) and Eric White (Angelica); 16 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Garber Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11 a.m., Monday, July 15, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton R.C. Church, 345 Bear Christiana Road, Bear, Delaware. Interment will follow at Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2465 Chesapeake City Road, Bear.
Spicer-Mullikin Funeral Homes & Crematory.
Published in Middletown Transcript from July 9 to July 10, 2019